Other States

Fire breaks out at Navrang Studio in Mumbai’s Lower Parel

more-in

Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot.

A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of an industrial complex at Lower Parel in Central Mumbai shortly after midnight, an official said on Friday.

The fire broke out around 1 am at a dilapidated ‘Navrang studio’ — which was shut years ago — in Todi Mill Compound at Senapari Bapat Marg, he said.

So far, no casualty has been reported, the official said, adding that fire fighters are trying to contain the blaze.

Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot.

“The studio building is old, unoccupied and precious,” the official said, adding that the exact reason of the fire is not yet known.

On December 29, a fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound in same locality of Central Mumbai in which 14 people were killed and more than 21 injured.

Post a Comment
More In Mumbai Other States
fire
Mumbai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2018 8:56:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fire-breaks-out-at-navrang-studio-in-mumbais-lower-parel/article22469998.ece

© The Hindu