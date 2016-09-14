While the AAP government claims that Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung’s order to review all decision taken by it without his assent will lead to stalling of their pet projects — construction of schools (Education) and Mohalla Clinics (Health) — it turns out that no files related to construction have been sent to Raj Niwas from the Public Works Department.

Sources in the government said that only files related to Services (appointment and transfer of officials within PWD) have been sent while work on construction of schools and clinics is going on smoothly.

“The L-G doesn’t have jurisdiction over construction of schools and clinics. No file from PWD department has been sent to him. By November we plan to finish construction of 7,000 classrooms and by the end of this year, Delhi will have 1,000 mohalla clinics,” said a Delhi government official.

“It would be wrong to say that construction has halted,” said the official.

However, if the L-G decides to review the decisions taken by the former AAP government-appointed PWD secretary, a non-IAS official, the projects may see delays.

“He (L-G) can only raise issues regarding cabinet decision on these two projects. Even in that scenario it is still unlikely that the construction will stop,” said the official.

Work stalled, says AAP

The clarification emerged after AAP Minister Satyendar Jain — who holds the Health, PWD and Urban Development portfolios — in a note to the heads of departments stated that many important projects have come to a ‘virtual halt’ after over 400 files were summoned by L-G Najeeb Jung for scrutiny.

'Scared to touch files'

Mr. Jain told The Hindu that no work is being carried out as many files are with the L-G and officials are waiting for response from Raj Niwas.

“Officials are not working as files are with the L-G… officials are scared to touch project files. Either the L-G should clarify that work will not be done or let us carry on with our projects,” said the Minister.

On August 30, the L-G had transferred the top officials of the Health and Public Works Department.

A week before that, the L-G had asked for all the files pertaining to Delhi government’s decisions for which his approval was not sought.

Furious with the L-G’s order, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Prime Minister had told L-G Najeeb Jung to get the work stopped in the health and education departments.

In February, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had appointed two non-IAS officials — PWD Secretary Sarvagya Srivastava and Health Secretary Tarun Seem — as Principal Secretaries, both IAS-cadre posts.

While Mr. Sisodia had urged the L-G not to transfer them, the officers were removed from their posts two weeks later.