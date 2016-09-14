A look at the family tree of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Here are some of the the key names with some basic facts:

Mulayam Singh: Samajwadi Party supremo and Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Shivpal Singh: Mulayam’s younger brother, a Cabinet Minister, who, till yesterday, held the prestigious PWD, revenue and cooperative ministries. He's now the State party president.

Considered Mulayam’s hand, he has played key roles in stitching alliances and deals before elections — for instance with Quami Ekta Dal and RLD — and the return of old leaders like Beni Prasad Verma. He's often blamed for interventionism in the present government led by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and accused of being a corrupt leader.

He's in the news for his gaffes and controversial connections — most recently his name surfaced as the minister giving patronage to the squatters in the Jawahar Bagh compound in Mathura. However, he is deeply connected with party workers and is known to address grievances. He holds regular junta durbars and is often projected by his supporters as a more deserving candidate for the CM post. He was already the party’s in-charge for the 2017 elections.

Shivpal is also known for his closeness to Hindu seers and babas. He has developed a good equation with Amar Singh, who recently made a return to the party. His significance in the party can be gauged from the fact that recently, amid a power struggle between him and Akhilesh, Mulayam said if his brother resigns, then the SP would split.

The tension between him and Akhilesh reached a breaking point on Tuesday when the CM sacked the topmost bureaucrat in the State, a Shivpal appointee. The two have been in conflict over the distribution of election tickets.

Ramgopal Yadav: Mulayam’s cousin, national general secretary and a Rajya Sabha member. He's not a mass leader but believed to be a part of the party think tank. He's considered powerful in decision-making and a strong opponent of Mulayam-aide Amar Singh and was instrumental in getting him removed earlier.

The Opposition parties have said his family received favours from tainted official and engineer Yadav Singh, who was probed by the CBI. He's also considered to be in the Akhilesh camp and opposed to Shivpal.

Akhilesh Yadav: Mulayam’s eldest son, MLC and Chief Minister since 2012. Many considered him a weak decision-maker in his tenure initially and flayed him for law and order situation in State but post-Lok Sabha elections, he has emerged more assertive and tried to showcase an image of a no-nonsense development man.

He took on his uncle head on, even defying his father by forcing the revocation of certain controversial decisions like merger of Quami Ekta Dal. Enjoys a clean image and his snub to his uncle in recent times and dismissal of officials is seen as his way of safeguarding his image. Akhilesh is more sophisticated in approach than Shivpal.

He's not on good terms with Amar Singh, who is alleged to have a role to play in Akhilesh’s removal as State president. Expressing displeasure with Akhilesh, Amar Singh who is known for his connections across fields and parties, recently even threatened to quit.

Akhilesh sacked two controversial ministers on Monday, including mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who was accused of corruption and his department faces a CBI probe. Prajapati reportedly enjoys Mulayam’s patronage and even after his sacking met the supremo twice in Delhi.

Dimple Yadav: Akhilesh’s wife and Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

Prateek Yadav: Mulayam’s younger son, born to his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Not into formal politics, but has real estate stakes and runs a fitness gym.

Aparna Yadav: Mulayam’s youngest bahu and Prateek’s wife. A social worker and interested in politics. Declared party candidate from Cantonment seat in Lucknow for next year’s polls.

Dharmendra Yadav: Mulayam Singh’s nephew and Akhilesh’s cousin. MP from Badaun. Popular with students.

Tej Pratap: Mulayam’s grand-nephew. MP from Mainpuri, won in a by-election after Mulayam chose to retain Azamgarh. He is married to the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Akshay Pratap: Ramgopal’s son and MP from Firozabad.

Aditya Yadav: Shivpal’s son and Chairman of UP Cooperative Federation.

Abhishek Yadav alias Anshul: Chairman of Etawah Zila Panchayat, Mulayam’s nephew, son of Mulayam’s brother Abhay Ram.

Sandhya Yadav: Dharmendra Yadav’s twin sister. Chairman of Mainpuri Zila Panchayat.

Vandana Yadav: Chairman of Hamirpur Zila Panchayat. Dharmendra Yadav’s sister-in-law

Premlata Yadav: Mother of Anshul. Etawah district panchayat president

Mridula Yadav: Tez Pratap’s mother and block development council member from Saifai.

Sheela Yadav: Dharmendra’s sister and member of district development council

Ajant Yadav: Mulayam’s brother-in-law and member of block development council.