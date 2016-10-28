Two criminals involved in several extortion cases in the name of different extremist groups were apprehended in a joint police and Army operation in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

A joint operation by the police and Army’s 8 Jat Regiment apprehended the duo identified as Resim Teron and Rock Bey from near the TV centre here on Wednesday night, SPDebojit Deuri said.

Two 7.56 pistols along with 39 rounds of ammunition were seized from them. Mr. Deuri said.-PTI