A retired scientist has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three minor girls, whom he had reportedly adopted over the years, police said on Thursday.

Maqsood Ansari (72), former assistant scientist with NEERI here, was held on Wednesday following a complaint by the eldest girl, aged 16, who told the police that she was “exploited” since she was in Class I and the accused had also offered to marry her. Another girl is around 11, while the youngest one is six-and-half-years-old, the complaint said, adding that the accused had been allegedly exploiting the trio over the years.

The Dhantoli police arrested Mr. Ansari and charged him with rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mr. Ansari, who was married at least twice but could not father a biological child, had apparently adopted the girls at a tender age on the pretext of bringing them up and educating them, police said. — PTI