60 protesters arrested in the Valley as clashes continue for the 86th day

An ex-sarpanch was killed by militants in the Kashmir Valley, even as clashes between protesters and security forces continued for the 86th day on Sunday.

A police spokesman said militants fired upon Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 30, a resident of Kandizal, Pulwama district, inside his house.

At least two motorcycle-borne militants, carrying pistols, were involved in the attack on the former sarpanch, who completed his term in August.

Locals in Kulgam district accused security forces of excesses during raids on those participating in protests. According to the police spokesman, around 60 protesters were arrested.

Security forces clashed with locals during an attempt to detain nine youths in Kulgam district. Locals alleged the forces “damaged" public property, set afire paddy stacks and a few sheds during the raids in Hawoora, Mishpora, Khudwani and Redwani villages.

A video went viral online with forces standing besides the stacks of burning paddy. When contacted, the officials refused to comment.

However, a police spokesman, in a counter claim, blamed miscreants for “setting on fire two heaps of paddy straw at Redwani.” “The miscreants also set on fire a truck at Khudwani, damaging it. No damage to any structure was reported,” said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, central Kashmir’s Budgam district, where an injured youth died on Saturday, remained tense. Youth clashed with forces in Mazhama area despite curfew-like restrictions in the area, leaving several injured.

Three civilians were injured in clashes in Shopian district when clashes erupted in Muloo Chitragam village. Violent protests were fuelled by a raid on the house of Hurriyat district president Muhammad Yousuf Falahi.

Finding it hard to control the situation, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence and religious tolerance to seek end to violence in J&K. “We can give the greatest tribute to Gandhiji by adopting his philosophy of non-violence and mutual respect. Help me bring back peace and I will find a way for dialogue to resolve the issues,” she said.

Meanwhile, firebrand legislator Engineer Rasheed accused the administration of stopping him from travelling to the Chenab Valley despite court orders. “Mr. Rasheed was arrested near Banihal on way to Kishtwar. It comes despite the J&K High Court directing the government not to stop him,” said Mr. Rasheed’s spokesman.