Militants on Sunday shot dead a former village headman affiliated to opposition National Conference in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

“Gunmen shot dead Fayaz Ahmad Bhat at his home at Kandizal in Kakapora area of Pulwama district this afternoon,” a police official said.

He said Bhat was a former Sarpanch and affiliated to opposition National Conference.

Bhat was elected in the last election and his tenure had ended.