The Assam Rifles personnel apprehended three over-ground activists of the proscribed PLA of Manipur on September 11 , a statement issued on Wednesday by the Assam Rifles said.

The trio were arrested from Nampisha area in Ukhrul district and were heading for Imphal along with explosives in a jeep, the press statement said.

The security forces during thorough check managed to recover two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 8.76 kgs, two detonators and other articles.

The statement while not disclosing the identity of the arrested however said one of them hailed from the village of Onzia in neighbouring Myanmar. - PTI