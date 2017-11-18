Expelled CPI(M) leader to form party

more-in

Young Bengal, a breakaway faction of the CPI(M), is planning to launch a political party. Prasenjit Bose, founder-member and convener of the organisation, who was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2012, told presspersons about the possibility on Saturday on the sidelines of the second annual convention of Young Bengal here. The organisation, a platform for the youth, was founded in November last year.

“I am not ruling out the possibility of setting up a political party in future. We are keen on actively intervening on the current political scenario in West Bengal,” he said. Mr. Bose, a former convener of the research unit of the CPI(M), was expelled when he questioned the party decision to support the UPA candidate Pranab Mukherjee in the presidential election.