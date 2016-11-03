Leaders flock to the village to attend the last rites of Kishan Grewal

The last rites of the retired Army jawan, Ram Kishan Grewal, who committed suicide over the OROP issue, are expected to be performed at his native Bamla village here around noon.

Congress vice president arrived at Bamla village on Thursday to attend the cremation. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to be present during the last rites of Ram Kishan.

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and many other Congress leaders reached the house of the ex-serviceman in the morning to express their condolences. Locals and the relatives of the ex-serviceman also started to trickle in since early morning.

Earlier, the family of the deceased reached the village around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The 69-year-old Grewal was protesting over One Rank One Pension at Jantar Mantar in Delhi when he committed suicide on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ram Kishan's suicide plunged the capital into chaos with the police detaining and releasing Mr. Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Mr. Gandhi.