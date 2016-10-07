The Union government on Friday decided to stop evacuation of people from villages in six districts of Punjab within 10 km of the border with Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor on National Affairs Harcharan Bains said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed the decision to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a meeting of the border States at Jaisalmer.

“The Punjab government has decided to allow the people to return homes in the border areas. People who had to leave their homes following the earlier directive of Centre government can now return to their homes,” he said.

In the wake of surgical strikes by Indian army into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Centre had ordered evacuation of people from areas within ten kilometres of the Indo-Pak border.

State government has directed deputy commissioners of all concerned districts to take immediate steps to ensure smooth return of the affected people back to the border villages.

The Centre had on September 29 asked the state to evacuate people residing in border villages, which included Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Taran Tarn, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress has welcomed the reversal of evacuation orders saying it vindicated party's stand that it was not required in the first place.

“Evacuations had been ordered to create war hysteria for vested political interests by the Akali-BJP alliance. Since the decision boomeranged on them, eventually they had to withdraw these,” said Capt. Amarinder Singh, President Punjab Congress.

“While their (SAD-BJP) bluff has been called, who will compensate for the losses and harassment suffered by the border villagers who were forced out of their homes to go homeless for all these days without any rhyme or reason?” he asked, while demanding that the government must compensate for their losses.

Capt. Singh emphasised the need for expediting paddy procurement process saying, the farmers had lost more than one week of precious time and their harvesting has already been delayed. “I hope the government realises the urgency about procurement and payment to the farmers and makes adequate arrangements”, he said.