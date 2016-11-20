: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir received support from separatist groups on Friday, with many of themasking him “to do more”.

Welcoming Mr. Erdogan’s statement, Hurriyat faction chairman Syed Ali Geelani said, “Only statements cannot soothe the age-old wounds of oppression. Our painful walk to freedom demands and deserve more practical and concrete steps from the collective forum of Muslim countries.”

On Thursday, Mr. Erdgon said “Indo-Pak tensions can no longer be ignored as Kashmiris were suffering”.

Shot in the arm

Hardline Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) described these remarks as “highly encouraging”. “We hope Turkey’s moral support to the Kashmir cause continues. It is morale boosting and enough for India to understand it can no longer fool the international community,” said a DeM spokesman.

Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHCBA) also welcomed Turkey’s position. “We express our gratitude to Mr. Erdogan. The international community needs to push for dialogue between India and Pakistan. Turkey’s readiness to extend any co-operation would make those talks result-oriented,” said a KHCBA spokesman.

Mirwaiz asks OIC 'to end Jamia Masjid siege’

Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday appealed to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the religious organisations “to raise their voice against abject religious and political rights” in Kashmir.

“Since July, people are being prevented from offering obligatory Friday prayers at the historic and central Jamia Masjid of Srinagar. The Government has declared a war against the Muslims who want to offer prayers there,” said Mirwaiz.

A Hurriyat spokesman alleged that Mirwaiz was again placed under house arrest. “No one is allowed to meet Mirwaiz,” said the spokesman.