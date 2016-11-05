The on-going outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE and AES) has severely affected the Koya community, Malkangiri’s indigenous tribe — 80 per cent of all the children killed so far by the disease are from this tribe.

Of the 74 children, who have perished in the outbreak since September 9, over 60 are from the Koya tribe, who have been increasingly marginalised in the past few decades.

Deaths have also been reported from the Bhumia, Paraja and Kondh tribes.

Few deaths have also been recorded among Bangladeshi settlers, who live close to the Koyas villages.

Koyas in the remote and inaccessible Kalimela and Korukonda blocks have been the worst hit.

While 25 JE and AES deaths have been reported from Korukonda, 20 deaths are from the Kalimela block.

While the government put the death toll at 74 (27 JE and 47 AES deaths), unofficial estimates said at least 85 deaths occurred till Friday.