The Centre on Thursday announced an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore to construct a 12-km-long elevated railway corridor inside Guwahati, contributing to the smart city project.

“We are going to develop the Guwahati station with an elevated terminal. The entire corridor between Kamakhya and New Guwahati will be elevated. This will be a Rs 5,000-crore project,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here.

The Indian Railways will form a joint venture in the form of a special purpose vehicle with the State government to implement the project.

Seven platforms

“In the next 15 days, DPR will be prepared. The exact shareholding between the two partners will be known later. We will start the work in the next few months,” he said.

There will be seven platforms in the 12-km stretch and the terminals will be developed for commercial purposes as well, he added. “The three stations in Kamakhya, Guwahati and New Guwahati will be connected to metro line, which is coming up in the city. The entire project is meant to contribute to the smart city project,” Mr. Prabhu said.

12 level crossings

There will be four elevated tracks with 12 level crossings and it will take just 15 minutes to cross the stretch, he added. PTI

