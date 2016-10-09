In 2010, EC said every party could publicise its symbol without misuse of public funds

The Election Commission is expected to soon begin proceedings to examine whether the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) violated any rules in erecting statues of political functionaries and its symbols purportedly using public funds, space or government machinery when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the EC issued directions barring political parties from using or allowing the use of public funds, public space or government machinery for carrying out activities that amount to advertisement for the parties or propagating their election symbols.

The instructions have been issued in the wake of a Delhi High Court order in Common Cause vs Bahujan Samaj Party on July 7, in which the court urged the EC to consider ifthe actions already done by the BSP, and as complained of by the petitioner, are in violation of the said guideline.

“And if finds so, to give an opportunity to the respondent BSP to undo the same, so as in future not to obstruct free and fair election and if the respondent BSP does not avail of the said opportunity, to initiate proceedings under Clause 16A of the Symbols Order for withdrawal of recognition thereof,” said the court order.

The EC has to complete the proceedings within three months of the issuance of guideline on the issue.

The petitioner in the court case had in 2009 moved an application before the EC alleging that statues of political functionaries and symbols linked to the ruling party had been erected at public places and at State expense.

The EC, in its order dated October 11, 2010, observed that every political party has a right to propagate its symbol by erecting of statues of the symbol and also of its leaders, without however misuse of public funds and official position.

However, the Commission had also then said that it was then not empowered to go into the question of misuse of official position and public funds in the matter of erection of such statues as the same had the sanction of the State Legislature.

Statues

As mentioned in the High Court order, the State government had then refused to furnish the information as to where and how many of the statues had been erected and installed and thus, the EC was in dark in this regard and unable to gauge the impact of the statues on the mind of the electors. Therefore, the EC had expressed inability in grant of the relief claimed by the petitioner.

The EC had, nevertheless, also said that it would take appropriate steps to ensure that the statues of “Ms. Mayawati and BSP symbol ‘elephant’ do not disturb the level playing field and do not give undue advantage to the respondent BSP vis-a-vis other political parties.”