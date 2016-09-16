Eight persons of K.Nugaon panchayat in Ganjam district of Odisha were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor on Thursday. They have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Behrampur

A woman illicit liquor trader named Nimala Sahu of Dhepagaon under the K.Nuagaon panchayat has been arrested in connection with the incident. The victims said that they had consumed the liquor bought from this woman on Wednesday evening. Twenty-three litres of spurious hooch has been seized from the arrested woman and investigation is on to nab the manufacturer of this illicit liquor stock, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prakash Jena, who is monitoring investigation. Scientific analysis of seized liquor would ascertain its chemical content which caused illness, he added.

All the eight victims are inhabitants of villages of K.Nuagaon panchayat. They included three from Dhepagaon, one each from Jadupur, Malakut, Karabalia, Gadagobindpur and Liakhai villages.

According to police sources, the victims were first admitted in Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC). Later they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. The victims were still not out of danger, they said.