The Students Islamic Movement of India activists killed a jail security guard and scaled the jail walls with bedsheets.

Eight alleged members of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were killed in an encounter by Madhya Pradesh police on Monday, said officials.

The eight men had earlier escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal early morning on Monday.

The SIMI activists also killed security guard Ramashankar Yadav by slitting his throat.

“Eight inmates related to the SIMI escaped from Bhopal Central Jail between 2 to 3 a.m. today. They used their blankets to make a rope and crossed the bigger wall of the jail. They also killed one security guard Ramashankar Yadav. All of them were accused of various crimes such as bank robbery, murder, and sedition. Search operations are on to nab them as soon as possible,” Bhopal Inspector General of Police Yogesh Choudhary told reporters.

According to a police officer posted in Bhopal, the SIMI men “overpowered” two security guards who were exchanging their shifts at around 3 a.m.

According to some unconfirmed reports, six out of the eight escaped SIMI activists were identified as Sheikh Mujeeb, Muhammad Khalid Akil, Jakir Hussain Sadiq, Mohammad Salik, Mehaboob Malik and Amjad Khan.

Three of those who escaped from Bhopal jail are the same who escaped from Khandwa prison in 2013. They were later caught by the Telangana police. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced Rs. five lakh as reward for information about the escaped prisoners.

