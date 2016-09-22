At least eight persons were killed and 20 were injured when fire engulfed two buses as they collided in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, the State police said.

The two buses coming from opposite directions collided head-on near Haat Gamahria of West Singhbhum district, which is around 170 km from Ranchi.

The oil tanks of both buses burst causing fire. Both the drivers and three other persons were killed immediately while three persons died during the course of treatment.

The 20 injured have been admitted to a hospital. Some of the injured people are said to be in a serious condition.

The Jharkhand government has announced compensation of Rs.1 lakh each for families of the victims. - IANS