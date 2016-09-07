The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against an accused arrested in connection with the money laundering case against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and others.

The agency had arrested LIC agent Anand Chauhan in Chandigarh on July 9 for alleged complicity in the case. It is alleged that he helped Mr. Singh purchase life insurance policies in his name and that of his family members, using unaccounted wealth of over Rs. 5 crore. Mr. Chauhan is currently in judicial custody.

Farm income

Mr. Singh has been accused of amassing about Rs.10 crore of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was Union Minister of Steel between May 2009 and June 2012. He later allegedly declared the amount as agricultural income.

Following an Income-Tax Department probe, which found the declaration untenable, the CBI registered a case against him, his wife and others in September last year. Based on the CBI case, the Directorate launched money laundering investigations and provisionally attached assets currently worth Rs. 8 crore.

Copy of a purported memorandum of understanding between him and Mr. Chauhan was furnished to the agencies to back the claim that the LIC agent had been given the maintenance rights of an apple orchard and that the apples were sold to Chunni Lal Chauhan, owner of Universal Apple Associates.

According to the purported agreement, Mr. Chauhan had to invest the proceeds from the sale of applies in LIC policies, mutual funds, government securities and products offered by scheduled banks, and in return he would get two per cent commission after deducting all expenses on management of the orchard.

False entry

However, according to the agencies, the original document was never produced by the accused persons. The stamp paper shown to have been used for the agreement had allegedly been purchased by someone else, a false entry made in the records and fake sale-purchase and transportation bills allegedly created.

The Directorate has recorded the statement of Mr. Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh in connection with the case.