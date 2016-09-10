An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jhajjhar, Haryana at 8.57 p.m. according to a report by the India Meterological Department.

The epicentre was located 10 km deep in a region that falls in a seismologically high-risk, or zone-4 region. There were no casualties or structural damage reported according to Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Science. The department is in charge of organisations that report and research seismic activity.

Different parts of India have varying seismicity with those classified as zone-5 — most susceptible to frequent tremors and zone-1, the least.