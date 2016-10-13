After rain playing spoilsport during the five-day Durga Puja, excitement returned to the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Wednesday as the denizens here witnessed the colourful Bhasani utsav — the immersion of the deities.

All roads in the Millennium city led to the famous Devi Gada, the left embankment of river Kathjodi, where the clay idols are immersed in the make-shift water bodies. The local civic body has dug up four specially-arranged ponds on the embankments for the immersion of the deities to avoid polluting the river water.

At least 156 puja mandaps have lined up in the city to immerse the deities at Devi Gada. By the time this report was prepared, at least 40 clay idols had already been immersed. The process will continue throughout the night and will end by Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

A total of 66 platoons of armed police, including one platoon of CRPF, are deployed across the city to ensure peaceful end to the immersion festival, informed city DCP Sanjeev Arora.

The twin city Police Commissioner Y. B. Khurania also visited the city to oversee the security arrangements.

Lakhs of revellers visited the city and lined up on both sides of the road from Chandini Chowk to Devi Gada and many gathered at the river bed to witness the colourful procession of the deities, accompanied with light and sound systems. Favourable weather and peaceful ambience during puja drew more number of people to witness the last journey of the deities.

Similarly at Bhubaneswar, the immersion festival also began peacefully as over 150 tableaux gathered at three important places of the city before going to different water bodies for immersion of the deities.

Sources said adequate police arrangements were made here to ensure peaceful end to the Durga puja celebrations.

PTI adds:

At least 12 senior police officers, including five SP rank officers, would oversee the security arrangement.

Members of Quick Action Team (QAT), Special Operation Group (SOG), anti-terror squad and plain-clothed personnel were also deployed to deal with any eventuality, the police said.

The puja pandal organisers have been instructed to keep sound level of the DJs below 58 decibel.