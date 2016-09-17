Mainly dry weather conditions prevailed in the North on Fridaytoday even as a fresh spell of rain occurred in Bihar and West Bengal, which have been battling floods.

The weatherman has warned of “extremely heavy rain” in Konkan and Goa. Heavy rain are likely in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported from a few places in northwest and northeast of Bihar. Very light to light rainfall occurred at one or two places in rest of the State barring the south central region where weather remained mainly dry.

Patna received 25.6 mm of rainfall. Bhagalpur gauged 4.1 mm, while Purnea got 5.4 mm of rain. Purnea was also the hottest place in the state at 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels soared after the rains, adding to people’s discomfort.

Dry weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana.

The mercury in the two states settled near normal levels.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh had a warm day at 34 degrees Celsius, while Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states at 37.3 degrees.

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh also witnessed a fresh spell rain. The MeT office has predicted scattered rain on Saturday.PTI