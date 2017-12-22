Don’t force Christmas festivities on students, Hindu Jagran Manch tells Agra schools

more-in

After Aligarh, the Hindu Jagran Manch in Agra has issued warnings to Christian schools against making Hindu students celebrate Christmas. The outfit said it planned to oppose Christmas celebrations throughout the country.

The Agra unit chief of the Hindu Jagran Manch, Amit Chaudhary, told the media on Thursday that no Christian school should force Hindu students to celebrate Christmas.

“We want to warn all Christian schools in the city that they should not even think of forcing a Christian festival on a student who is Hindu. If they do it and if we get any complaint, we will organise protests against that school,” he said just days before the celebrations.

“Festival of a religion”

“It is simple logic. Christian schools survive due to Hindu children. It would be unfair on their part to culturally convert them to Christianity by making them celebrate Christmas, which is a festival of a religion which is completely alien to Bharat,” he said.

Mr. Chaudhary added that the HJM has chalked out a plan to monitor activities in all the schools in the city.

He also said the HJM would hold protests across the city opposing celebration of Christmas by the people. “Hindus celebrating Christmas is like being converted to Christanity. We will raise awareness among Hindus against celebrating a festival which belongs to an alien culture,” he added.

The threat from the HJM unit in Agra comes days after its Aligarh unit issued a similar warning to schools in Aligarh.