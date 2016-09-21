Following the arrests of local city Congress corporator Shamim Ullaha and City Youth Congress vice-president Ghulam Uddin, the striking doctors and staffs of government-run City Hospital here called off their indefinite strike on Tuesday morning.

The doctors and staffs were on strike since Monday afternoon demanding adequate security and action against those who had allegedly assaulted one of the medical officers and ransacked the Hospital.

Miscreants numbering around 20 had barged into the Hospital, allegedly manhandled ADMO Abhaya Kumar Patnaik and ransacked the hospital properties when several Congress activists were staging a dharna outside the Hospital on Monday morning as part of the party’s programme to highlight the deteriorating healthcare facilities in the State.

While City Congress chief Md Moqim had denied any role of party workers in the incident, the doctors and staffs of the Hospital ceased work demanding action against the culprits after registering a police complaint.

The city police late on Monday night arrested the Congress corporator and the other party worker on charges of rioting, deterring public servant from discharging duty, criminal intimidation and house trespass and forwarded them to court.

Condemning the arrests, Congress leader Moqim yet again reiterated on Tuesday that his party workers were not involved in Monday’s incident. “The police arrested the Congress leaders under pressure from their political bosses and we will fight it out legally and politically,” Moqim asserted.

Had been demanding action against those who allegedly assaulted a medical officer