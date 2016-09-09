A doctor and a sweeper have been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old dengue patient admitted to the ICU of a hospital here. The woman lodged a complaint of rape after she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

“We have arrested Dr. Ramesh Chauhan and sweeper Chandrakant Vankar of Apollo Hospital against whom an FIR of rape was lodged,” a police official from Gandhinagar said.

Both were presented before a court and were remanded in custody till Saturday, he said. “As per the complaint, she was raped by the doctor and sweeper on the night of Saturday and Sunday last week. She was alone in the ICU,” the police official said. “A probe is under way,” he said.

“The ward where the incident took place has 14 staff working round the clock, and is equipped with CCTV cameras. We are cooperating fully with the police who are examining the CCTV footage,” a statement issued by Apollo Hospital said.