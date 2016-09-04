Dismissed from his job as a home guard in 2013, a man attempted self-immolation near Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence here.

The incident took place on Friday night near Naveen Niwas under the Airfield Police Station area when Sandeep Hati (45) came on a bike, poured kerosene on himself and lit a match.

“It was past midnight. We could not understand what the man was doing,” a security personnel on duty said. By the time the police intervened, Mr. Hati had sustained serious injuries. At the time of his dismissal, he was deployed at the residence of the then Bhubaneswar DCP Nitinjeet Singh.

He lost his job for allegedly joining a protest rally organised by the Home Guard Association against Mr. Singh.