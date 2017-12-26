Did U.P. hospital perform cataract surgery in torch light? probe ordered

more-in

A probe has been ordered into reports claiming that 32 cataract patients were operated upon in torch light for want of steady electricity supply at a State-run facility in Unnao.

According to the reports, the operations were done at the community health centre (CHC) in Nawabganj on Monday in torch light as there was no electricity or power back-up there.

Chief Medical Officer Rajendra Prasad said the acting district magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and the organisation entrusted with the task could be blacklisted if found guilty.

Some relatives of the patients complained that they were not provided with any beds after the procedure, and that they were made to lie on floors despite extreme cold weather conditions.