: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the report of Justice S N Dhingra Commission, set up to probe the grant of licences for change in land use (CLU) in Gurgaon, including to a Robert Vadra-owned firm, will be made public in the next Assembly session.

“The report will be made public in next Assembly session,” Mr Khattar said.

Probe still on

The Chief Minister said the report has mentioned certain issues which require further investigation.

“Therefore, the government is considering to chose a suitable agency for the same,” he told reporters.

Notably, the Dhingra Commission had submitted its 182-page report to Chief Minister Khattar here on August 31 on the last day of the tenure of the Commission.

Earlier, the BJP led Haryana government, on June 30, had extended the term of the single-member commission by two months till August 31, 2016 after Justice Dhingra, a retired judge of Delhi High Court had sought six weeks more time to submit its report.

Previous extensions

The Khattar government had in December last year also extended the commission’s term for a period of six months and later its term had been further extended.

The commission was set up on May 14, last year, to probe the issues concerning the grant of license(s) for developing commercial colonies by the Department of Town and Country Planning to some entities in Sector 83, Gurgaon including mutation of land deal between a firm M/S Skylight Hospitality, owned by Robert Vadra, and realty major DLF.

The Rs 58 crore deal related to 3.5 acre land in Gurgaon’s Shikohpur village was sold by Mr Vadra to DLF.

Meanwhile, Mr Khattar also said it was on November 1, 2016 that the present state government restored the power of the Director, Town and Country Planning to issue Change of Land Use (CLU) and licences, whereas earlier these powers used to be with the Chief Minister.

This, he said, was one of the recommendations of the Dhingra Commission.

He said all CMs after 1991, retained these powers with themselves. PTI