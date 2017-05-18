DGP assures Mathura traders of security

Some solace: Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma with family members of jeweller Megh Agarwal who was killed in a robbery incident in Mathura on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh visited Mathura on Wednesday to learn first hand why markets in the town have been observing a complete bandh over the deteriorating law and order situation.

“The UP government has zero tolerance for crime or corruption at any level. Those caught and found guilty will be dealt with as per law,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday evening while deputing the DGP to visit the town.

Promises action

Mr. Singh and Mathura MLA and cabinet minister Shrikanth Sharma met family members of a jeweller who was killed by goons and promised action against the culprits.

They also met traders, who had called for a strike on Wednesday, and assured them complete protection. They also sought suggestions from the traders to enhance security in Mathura.

“On behalf of the police I want to assure the trading community that everyone who is responsible for this crime that they will be brought to justice. We will investigate if carelessness or involvement of the police with the criminals led to this unfortunate incident,” Mr Singh told the media after meeting the traders.

More CCTV cameras

“Committees of police officials and traders representatives will be formed to ensure better security arrangement and more CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure that the crime does not get repeated,” the DGP said.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Monday when five to six men with their faces covered barged into a jewellery store, Mayank Chains, in the Koylawali Gali area of Mathura.

The men looted the shop at gunpoint and even assaulted those present, including store owner Mayank Goyal, who along with another person, Megh Agarwal, died of injuries. Three others were seriously injured and are in the hospital.

The robbers walked off with gold, silver and cash amounting to Rs 4 crore. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The UP police released the footage and asked the public for help in identifying the culprits.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 396 of the Indian Penal Code.

Double murder

The double murder led to huge anger among the traders, who heckled district BJP president Tejveer Singh and Suryakant Sharma, the brother of cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma, when they went to attend the funeral on Tuesday.

Given the anger among the trading community, the Mathura SSP suspended the police chowki in charge of Holigate area, Pradeep Kumar, and two other policemen for their alleged carelessness.