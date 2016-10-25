Elections to the Deori Autonomous Council and the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council has been postponed to December 15 from the earlier notified November 16 by the Assam State Election Commission considering representations from some organisations for postponement.

The Commission considered the representations for postponement on the grounds of difficulties due to simultaneous ongoing process of by-elections to 14 Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency, said a release on Monday.

The State Election Commission’s decision was also considering upon feedback received from some District Election Officers about practical difficulties in simultaneously conducting the two elections.

As per the revised election schedule, the period for filing of nominations is November 23 to 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., scrutiny of nomination papers and list of nominated candidates will be declared on November 29 up to 3 p.m.. Date for withdrawal of candidatures is up to 3 p.m. on December 1, while list of candidates will be published the same day, the notification said. - PTI