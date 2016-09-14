killer disease:Dengue is proving to be fatal for patients who have major health complications like heart disease, diabetes or liver problems.file photo

People who have high body mass index are more likely to suffer severe capillary leakage and dengue infection, say doctors who warn that prevention is better than cure.

The city is witnessing a lot of chaos and disorder triggered by the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya. People living with other lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes and heart disease must be more careful since they can develop complications, said doctors.

Complications

Dr. K.K. Aggarwal of Indian Medical Association said: “Individuals who are obese or have a high mass body index tend to suffer from a severe symptom known as capillary leakage after getting the dengue infection. In such condition, body fluid leaks from blood vessels into the surrounding tissues. This permeability is likely to cause major complications in organs like liver, brain and kidneys. When lots of fluids are present in the lungs, obese patients often face breathing difficulties. Chances of catching dengue infection can’t be eliminated entirely, but one can create a safer environment by taking immediate precautions. Additionally, individuals who are already suffering from one or the other co-morbidities need to be kept in close observation and should be given medical assistance whenever the symptoms are reported.”

Extra care

In the case of obese patients, there can be complications with the fluctuations in blood pressure levels. Also, sometimes the patient’s current medication schedule might clash with prescribed medicines during dengue infection.

This can lead to adverse effects on an individual’s health and organs, the doctors added.

Over the past few years, dengue has become one of the most prevalent diseases affecting children and adults.

But there’s something more alarming about this infection: dengue is proving to be fatal in case of individuals who have any other major health complication like a heart disease, diabetes or any existing liver issues.

The best way to get rid of this mosquito-borne disease is by maintaining a hygienic environment and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Precautions

Dengue and chikungunya are flu-like viral diseases that are transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. The mosquito often breed in standing water, discarded tires, flowerpots and vases, oil drums and water storage containers.

The mosquito usually bites during the day and at night when the lights are on.

To protect oneself, it is important to use mosquito repellents at all times.

When possible, people must wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants for additional protection.

Also, they must make sure that the window and door screens are secure and without holes.

Sitting in air-conditioned rooms can reduce the incidence of the disease.

Overweight patients tend to suffer from a severe symptom known as capillary leakage after getting the dengue infection. In such condition, body fluid leaks from blood vessels into the surrounding tissues and can cause major complications in organs

Dr. K.K. Aggarwal,Indian Medical Association