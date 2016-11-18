There is an endemic situation in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl city with 193 dengue cases being detected during the past few months, State health department officials said on Thursday.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) State Nodal Officer Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that while no loss of life had been reported from anywhere, over 30 local councils within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area were affected.

“Of the 193 dengue patients, 29 were from an area under one local council,” Mr. Lalmalsawma said adding, only four cases were detected in the nearby villages and were also suspected to have been infected while in the capital city. He, however, said the situation had improved as no new reports of infections were received during the last two days. PTI