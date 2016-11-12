The West Bengal Chief Minister also penned a poem on the demonetisation issue.

Renewing her attack on Modi government for demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded withdrawal of this “black” political decision saying it is against the common people.

“Withdraw this ‘black’ political decision which is anti-commoner. Markets across India ruined, purchasing power crashing, people pained,” she tweeted.

Claiming that she had said this before, Ms. Banerjee said, “But given the way the young, old and everyone is suffering, let me again appeal to the Central government” (to withdraw the decision).

“This has turned out to be a big black scandal. Hardship for the common citizens and full advantage to the money launderers,” she said.

The TMC chief on Thursday called upon all opposition parties to work together against the “anti-poor government at the Centre”.

“Let us fight this political and financial anarchy together. We will be with you all,” Ms. Banerjee had said.

Mocking the Prime Minister, she had said Narendra Modi “has gone to Japan after making the people poor in India.”

Trinamool Congress has already given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the demonetisation issue on November 16, the opening day of winter session of Parliament.

TMC leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay has said the party would bring an adjournment motion in the house on the same day.

Ms. Banerjee also penned a poem on the demonetisation issue.