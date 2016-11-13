Shah said the issue was temporary and the problem was not only limited to the common man, it involved all the BJP workers too

Lashing out at political parties including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), BJP president Amit Shah said in Dehradun on Sunday that the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would have been appreciated by the political parties had they not hoarded money through corrupt means.

Speaking during BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” in Dehradun, on Sunday, Mr Shah said, “There is hue and cry within the SP, the BSP, the Congress, and [Arvind] Kejriwal’s party [after demonetisation]. If Modiji took a step to curb black money, why is it hurting you [the political parties] so much?”

Calling Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s “solidarity” with the common man over demonetisation a “façade”, Mr Shah said, “Modiji took a historic and brave decision of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Should [all] political parties not appreciate the decision against black money, terrorism, hawala operators…? But, they won’t appreciate it because the money that these parties and their politicians earned through corrupt practices is now valueless.”

Stating that the BJP was fully aware with the problems the common man was facing due to demonetisation, Mr Shah said the issue was temporary and the problem was not only limited to the common man, it involved all the BJP workers too.

Calling the hoarding of money a “disease”, Mr Shah said, “People are standing in queues for hours and we understand their problems but if an individual catches a disease, the doctor has to operate the individual after which the individual has to be under bandages for few days. But, once the bandages are off the individual leads a healthy life."