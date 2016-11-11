The Arunachal BJP on Thursday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise currency denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

“As a tribal state - as notified under IT Act - Arunachal Pradesh has been at the forefront of black money,” State BJP President Tapir Gao said in a statement, adding the Modi-led NDA government had given enough time to the currency hoarders.

“Arunachal has been victim of illegal arms trade that prospered in the region,” he said.

Stating that black money and counterfeit currency in the NE region in general and Arunachal in particular had triggered “thriving illegal drug business,” Mr. Gao claimed that demonetising would have immediate and long-term impact. -PTI