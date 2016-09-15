New voter ID cards will have a sleeker look and boast of a digital colour photo

Thin and unwieldy with rather poor quality black and white photos, voter ID cards in Delhi are a drab affair. But that is all about to change as the new cards will be sleek and boast of digital colour photo.

Many voters in the Capital will get the new card through a new drive by the electoral office of Delhi.

The office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is undertaking a ‘purification’ drive of the electoral rolls.

As part of the drive, black and white images of the voters will be replaced by colour photos by the District Election Officers (DEOs).

Young voters

Though the electoral office would like to replace all old voter ID cards with the new cards, the sheer number of voters makes that a difficult task.

The total number of voters in the Capital is more than 1.3 crore and replacing all the ID cards will be a massive exercise. However, all new voters in the age bracket of 18 to 19 years and those who apply for new ID cards, will get the cards with colour photos.

“All young voters and those applying for duplicate cards or getting new cards by replacing old, mutilated ID cards will be issued new ID cards with colour photos,” said Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Bhushan Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said that replacing all existing cards with new ones would be too massive an exercise given the size of the electorate and since the tender process of issuing ID cards has already been finalised, it is not possible to increase the volume from what has already been mentioned.

Mr. Kumar also said that with technology changing fast, it is likely that voter ID cards in the future might have more features, including smart cards with chips.

More info on cards

“Already, the size of the cards have become much smaller as per the standardised version followed across the country,” Mr. Kumar said.

As part of the summary revision and ‘purification’ of the electoral rolls, the electoral office is also encouraging voters to provide their mobile numbers and e-mail ids.

It is, however, not mandatory for voters to provide these details.

The Election Commission of India has ordered that this information, under no circumstances, shall be put in the public domain or shared with any authority. This information can also be provided by voters online.

“This information will not be reflected on the voter ID cards and it is meant for communication with the voters to have an up-to-date electoral roll,” said Mr. Kumar.