In a bid to extend cooperation in the field of higher education, the Delhi government has signed an MoU with Thuringia — a state in east-central Germany.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Georg Maier, State Secretary, Federal Free State of Thuringia, signed the understanding to facilitate exchange of faculty members, academic publications, and information and development of collaborative research.

The MoU has been signed recognising the need for and benefits of increased cooperation and communication within the international community of universities, centres of higher education and research institutions, and to establish a mutually-beneficial relationship that will encourage such co-operation and communication, the government said.

“The cooperation will help introduce a dual system of education in Delhi. We also plan to set-up an institution on the lines of the University of Applied Sciences as in Finland and Germany,” Mr. Sisodia said.