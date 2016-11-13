A new study on the sources of pollution in the Capital may be commissioned by the Delhi government, which has recently come under criticism from the courts and the National Green Tribunal over the prevailing poor air quality.

According to sources in the Delhi Environment and Forest Department, the government is in talks with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to conduct the study.

A senior government official said that the study would be different from the comprehensive source apportionment study done by IIT-Kanpur as “periodic reports” would be given. The official added that with reports on what caused pollution every 15 days, the government would be able to take quick action against the polluters.

For short-term measures

While the report of the IIT-Kanpur study, which was submitted to the government in January, covers all sources of particulate matter and gives suggestions for long-term action, the new study will be aimed at guiding short-term measures.

Though the government is yet to allot the project to IIT-Madras, officials said on Friday that a decision was expected within two weeks.

