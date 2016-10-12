Namdev Shastri Sanap had warned her against making political speeches .

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday addressed a massive rally of her supporters near the foothills of the Bhagwangad temple on Tuesday, cocking a snook at the high priest of the temple trust, who had warned her against making political speeches at the temple’s Dasara rally.

Ms. Munde’s supporters began converging on the Bhagwangad temple (60 km from the Munde’s bastion in Beed district) since morning in a show of strength, compelling the temple trust to shut the shrine for the duration of her address.

The annual Dasara rally at the Bhagwangad shrine was started by Ms. Munde’s father and veteran BJP leader, Gopinath Munde, in the early 1990s and is viewed as an assertion of strength by members of the Vanjari community, to which the Mundes belong.

Last week, Namdev Shastri Sanap, the high priest of the Bhagwangad temple, had warned Ms. Munde against using the temple’s Dasara rally for political speeches. He had also written to the State and district administration, alleging that he was being threatened by Ms. Munde. The priest also warned them of a law and order situation if the rally was held.

“I am afraid of no one... I have done no wrong,” a defiant Ms. Munde told the gathering, adding that she kept her “resignation ready in her helicopter”.

As Ms. Munde’s followers gathered in strength, Namdev Shastri backed down from an open confrontation, even issuing an invite to the BJP Minister for lunch.

Ms. Munde, while stating that she had no personal quarrel with Mr. Shastri, however declined to meet him.

The Minister is reportedly engaged in a tussle with Mr. Shastri for supremacy over the Vanjari community.

The tension between Ms. Munde and the high priest ratcheted after an audio clip went viral last week in which a voice, allegedly Ms. Munde’s, is heard exhorting her supporters to lodge “a false case against a priest of the Vanjari community” (believed to be Namdev Shastri).

The person believed to be Ms. Munde is also heard talking about using her development funds to get the villagers to side with her against the priest.

Since its inception, lakhs of members from the community gather at Bhagwangad during Dasara. Bhagwangad is known to be the spiritual resting place of saint Bhagwan Baba, venerated by the Vanjari community.

In recent months, Ms. Munde’s credibility had taken a backseat after her name surfaced in the ‘chikki scam.’ It was also alleged that she and her husband Charudatta Palwe had close links with road-scam tainted companies. She also came under severe criticism after she was seen clicking selfies in a drought-hit area.