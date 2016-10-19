TOPICS

India

Orissa


disaster and accident

emergency incident

One of the injured persons who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS passes away

The death toll in the SUM Hospital fire rose to 21 on Wednesday after one of the injured persons who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) passed away.

The deceased, identified as Janakibla Hui, had been shifted to AIIMS soon after the devastating fire ravaged the private medical facility on Monday evening, a spokesman of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.

The woman had been shifted to AIIMS in a critical condition.

Most of the victims, who were on ventilator support, lost their lives due to asphyxiation as a thick layer of smoke had enveloped vast areas of the hospital after the fire broke out.

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Police arrest 4 SUM Hospital officials for lapsesOctober 18, 2016

Bhubaneswar hospital fire: Four staff members suspended October 18, 2016

22 killed in Bhubaneswar's SUM Hospital fireOctober 17, 2016

Evacuating patientsOctober 19, 2016

Left to fend for ourselves amid raging fire, say survivorsOctober 19, 2016

More In: Other States | National | News