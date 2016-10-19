One of the injured persons who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS passes away
The death toll in the SUM Hospital fire rose to 21 on Wednesday after one of the injured persons who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) passed away.
The deceased, identified as Janakibla Hui, had been shifted to AIIMS soon after the devastating fire ravaged the private medical facility on Monday evening, a spokesman of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.
The woman had been shifted to AIIMS in a critical condition.
Most of the victims, who were on ventilator support, lost their lives due to asphyxiation as a thick layer of smoke had enveloped vast areas of the hospital after the fire broke out.
