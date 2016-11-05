BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy on Friday denounced the one-day ban on a leading Hindi news television channel NDTV India by the Centre over its coverage of Pathankot attack, saying “death of freedom of speech is death of democracy”.

“I feel people in power have become very paranoid. No administration can function with equanimity in a state of paranoia. November 9 is a black day for democracy,” said Mr Satpathy, himself editor of two prominent newspapers from Odisha.

Chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha, Mr Satpathy said “death of freedom of speech is death of democracy”. The ban has evoked sharp condemnation from Opposition parties and media bodies which called it “shocking and authoritarian” and reminiscent of Emergency days. - PTI