in protest:Biju Janata Dal leaders coming out from Raj Nivas after submitting a memorandum against the NDA government on the Polavaram project, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.- Photo: PTI

Political parties bring focus on Polavaram project, communal tension and law & order in the State

It was a day of protests in Odisha on Wednesday with the three major political parties engaged in highlighting issues of their choice to stay close to the people ahead of the gram panchayat elections in the State.

While the ruling Biju Janata Dal staged a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan to protest against the Polavaram project, a Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor S.C. Jamir seeking his intervention to restore peace in areas where communal tension was prevailing during the past few days.

As a large number of BJD workers, legislators and Ministers participated in the dharna outside the Raj Bhavan, a delegation of the party handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to Mr. Jamir.

In the memorandum, the BJD sought a direction to the Modi government to refrain from facilitating construction of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh ignoring Odisha’s interests. The party expressed fear that vast tracts of land will be submerged if the project was constructed as planned.

The Congress delegation, which was led Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan, expressed concern over prevalence of communal tension in places such as Rourkela, Soro, Basudevpur and Pattamundai.

Alleging that the BJD government had failed to maintain law and order in the State, the Congress leaders urged the Governor to intervene in the matter to maintain communal harmony in the State.

On the other hand, the BJP staged a dharna at Lower PMG Square to highlight the failures of the BJD government in various fields. The BJD government had proved to be a shame for the State, the party alleged.

The BJP further alleged that the BJD was staging protests on various issues in order to hide the failures of its government. While government schemes had failed to benefit the poor, the government was thriving by making tall promises and launching.

Meanwhile, a group of four BJP activists were detained in Balangir district on the charges of pelting eggs at State Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy’s vehicle.

Eggs were also thrown at the Minister’s car in the district on Tuesday and eight BJP activists were taken into custody.