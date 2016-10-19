The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan today suspended the principal of its school in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and transferred the vice principal along with 14 teachers in connection with the incident of two students mercilessly beating their Dalit classmate whose video went viral on social media. The errant students were already suspended yesterday.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar took to twitter to announce that stern action has been taken against the accused students and school authorities.

“Stern action has been taken against the accused students & school authorities in connection with the unfortunate violent incident. The ‘victim’ student will be provided admission in another #kv if he so desires & necessary medical help will also be provided to him,” he tweeted.

The decision to suspend the principal and transfer the 15 staff members was taken by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) after deliberating on the report of a panel that probed the incident.

“KVS has taken strong action against the students involved in the incident. The duo have been suspended along with principal Rajiv Ranjan. 13 teachers and one assistant besides the Vice Principal have been transferred,” an official statement said.

The decision has been taken on basis of recommendations of the probe panel which concluded the school administration had tried to cover up the incident.

“Also, the video reflects that this was not a sudden incident but was well planned and was deliberately shot to create fear among students,” KVS said.

The incident came to light when video of two sons of a murder accused mercilessly beating their Dalit classmate went viral on social media.

The purported video of the incident shows the two brothers — one of them a student of class XII and the other of class XI — pushing and thrashing the victim in presence of some other schoolmates on September 25.

The maternal grandfather of the victim, a class XII student, lodged an FIR with SC and ST police station in Muzaffarpur on Monday.

In the FIR he also claimed the entire family was terrified because the father of the two brothers is a notorious criminal lodged in jail outside the district in a murder case.

Though the incident took place on September 25, the school principal has been accused of not acting promptly on the victim’s complaint.

The victim student, fearing threat to his life, has gone into hiding. It was only after the video of the incident went viral, including on Facebook and Twitter, that the principal filed a written complaint, following which the police lodged an FIR.

The two students have been sent to a remand home even as police have assured security to the family of the victim.