Jignesh Mevani, Dalit activist and the face of Una protests, said here on Saturday that he would lead a march to Jaipur, where protesters would burn “Manu” in effigy outside the Rajasthan High Court on December 6, the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

The court compound houses a statue of “Manu”.

Intensifying his outreach in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where he delivered an address before members of the Dalit intelligentsia and civil society, Mr. Mevani said he would lead a padyatra from Bundelkhand to Lucknow soon, to protect the interests of farmers and the Constitution.

“If there is anybody most affected by the Gujarat model, it is the farmer, the labourer, the Dalit and the Muslim ...We demand that they give us our lands. Gai ki dhum aap rakho, hamen hamari zameen do (Keep the cow’s tail, give us our land),” Mr. Mevani said in a speech targeting the BJP government.

At Ambedkar Mahasabha, he appealed to Dalits, farmers, labourers, adivasis and Muslims.

He urged those involved in the movement to “join all streams” who work for the poor, labourers, farmers, Muslims and tribals.