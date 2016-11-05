In a rare counter-insurgency operation in militancy-ravaged Kashmir Valley, security forces roped in the father of a fresh recruit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to make him surrender in Sopore area.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, North Kashmir, Uttam Chand, said the police, Army and CRPF zeroed in on Shirpora village of Tujarsharief, Baramulla district after “specific information about LeT militants” on Thursday evening.

As all civilians were evacuated from adjacent houses, Mr. Chand said the presence of a local militant was established in one of the houses and he was asked to lay down his arms and ammunition.

“The houseowner was sent to persuade the militant. The holed-up militant requested that his father be brought to the cordon site. The father, along with local elders, persuaded him to surrender,” said Mr. Chand.

The militant was identified as Umar Khaliq Mir alias Sameer. One AK-47, three magazines, 90 rounds, a wireless set, one global positioning device, two grenades and a matrix sheet were recovered from him. Mir joined the LeT outfit in May this year and crossed over to Pakistan-occupied recently infiltrated along with a group of foreign militants,” said the police.

The arrest of the LeT recruit comes after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti issued fresh directions to the police. Speaking at a police function on October 22, Ms. Mufti said, “My appeal to the police is to bring home those who have joined militancy rather than they falling to bullets.”

For the 119th day, the separatists’ shutdown call marred normal life in Kashmir Valley. However, for the first time in the past four months, no curfew was officially imposed on Friday in the Valley.

However, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also the Valley’s head priest, accused the authorities of “imposing strict curfew and sealing the Jamia Masjid for the 17th week in a row.”

“The ruling class has become stone-hearted. Total apathy of the rulers towards the ruled reflects a very grim and disturbing situation,” said the Mirwaiz. JKLF chief Yasin Malik also condemned the Government’s move to bar devotees from attending prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

Except for a few minor stone-pelting incidents in Pulwama, Kulgam, Awantipora and Bandipora, the overall situation across the Valley remained peaceful and under control.