Dabolim International Airport offers a musical experience for travellers

more-in

Panaji: In a first, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which manages around 126 airports, and Indigo 91.9 FM announced the launch of Goa Airport Radio at Dabolim International Airport on Saturday.

Through the tie-up, Indigo 91.9 FM will now play specially curated music for the passengers at the airport. In addition, Goa Airport Radio shall have its exclusive jockey to enthral passengers by interacting with them, announcing flight-related information and playing passengers’ favourite music.

With this, Dabolim International Airport has become the first airport among the airports being operated by AAI to have this type of facility for passengers.

B.C.H. Negi, Airport Director, said, “Keeping the passenger profile in mind and to improve the customer experience, AAI decided to launch the radio station. at Goa airport in association with Indigo 91.9FM. This will help AAI to enhance the passenger experience and also make the time spent at airport a lot more engaging.”

Mr. Satyanaryana Murthy, CEO, Indigo 91.9 FM, said, “As an International radio station, we at Indigo 91.9 FM have always endeavoured to offer niche services and We are confident that the flyers will have a great experience while enjoying our hand picked international music.”