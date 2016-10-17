Metropolitan University of Prague has conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree on Achyuta Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Samanta was conferred with the honour at the Graduation Ceremony of the University yesterday for integrating quality education with human values and social service, a press release here said on Sunday.

It is for the first time the Metropolitan University has conferred Honoris Causa to some body since its inception, it said.

Earlier, he had received two from other universities of Czech Republic, including a ‘Silver Medal’ for his outstanding social work and contribution to society.

- PTI