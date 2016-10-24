Depression over east-central Bay of Bengal, heading towards Myanmar and has moved east-north-eastwards

Odisha is keeping its fingers crossed over prospects of occurrence of a possible cyclonic storm along its coast as a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal heading towards Myanmar could re-curve towards the State.

“The depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved east-north-eastwards and intensified into a deep depression. The system lay centred at 950 km east-southeast of Gopalpur. The system is most likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours,” S. C. Sahu, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, here on Sunday.

Mr. Sahu said, “it will move north-eastwards and reach close to north Myanmar coast by Sunday night. Thereafter, it will re-curve initially north-north-westwards skirting Myanmar coast and then north-westwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal.”

“A clear picture would emerge within next 24 hours. But, meteorological model indicates that there is fair chance of system veering towards Odisha coast,” he pointed out.

Indian Meteorological Department, Odisha, apprehends that central and north districts could be pounded under the impact of the atmospheric system by October 26 or 27.

Unlike previous storms like Phailin and Hudhud that had hit Odisha coast in 2013 and 2014 respectively, chances of the present system becoming severe were less, Mr. Sahu said, explaining, “previous storms had intensified as those had travelled quite a good distance from south Andaman sea before hitting the coast. As far as this system is concerned, the distance is not that much. We think this could intensify into cyclonic storm or its next stage.”

Meanwhile, the Odisha government said it was ready to face any eventuality. “IMD has not given any clear information about the system hitting Odisha coast. The picture would become clear by Monday evening. However, as a precaution, farmers are advised to keep their harvest at safe place by October 27,” said P. K. Mohapatra, Special Relief Commissioner.

PTI adds:

Fishermen asked to be cautious

Fishermen were on Sunday asked by the IMD to be cautions while venturing into the sea along the Odisha coast in view of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

While sporadic rainfall may occur in 11 districts in the central and north Odisha on October 26 and 27, weather elsewhere in the State would be generally dry during the next 24 hours, but the sky would be cloudy, Mr Sahu said.

However, Distant Cautionary Signal Number One (DC-I) has been hoisted at all ports in Odisha and fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into interior and distant sea along Odisha coast during the period.

