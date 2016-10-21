The curbs have been imposed in view of violent protests that have taken place after Friday prayers in the past.

Curfew was on Friday clamped in six police station areas of the city and restrictions imposed in rest of Kashmir as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers, affecting life in the Valley which showed a semblance of normalcy this week after over 100 days of unrest.

“Curfew has been imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Batamaloo, Safakadal and Maharajgunj police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure,” a police official said.

The official said restrictions on assembly of four or more people were imposed in rest of the Valley for maintaining law and order.

Normal life came to a standstill due to restrictions imposed by authorities with roads and streets across the Valley wearing a deserted look.

There had been increased movement of traffic on main roads of Kashmir and the city’s civil lines this week with people defying the separatists’ call for shutdown.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads to ensure that the day passes off peacefully, the official said.

Shops and business establishments remained shut in the Valley.

The ongoing unrest in Kashmir has affected the education as schools, colleges and other educational institutions continue to remain shut in the Valley.

As many as 84 people have been killed and several thousand others injured in violent clashes following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in July this year.

Over 300 persons have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) so far.