Children sits in front of closed shops painted with graffiti during curfew at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Restrictions in view of the occupy Lal Chowk call by separatists, as well as due to apprehensions of violence after the Friday prayers.

Curfew was imposed on Friday in parts of Srinagar in view of the separatists’ call for occupying the Lal Chowk, the city centre and apprehensions of violence after the Friday prayers.

Curfew has been imposed in five police station areas of interior Srinagar, Batamaloo and Maisuma areas, a police official said.

He said the restrictions on movement of people in these parts of the summer capital were imposed in view of the occupy Lal Chowk call by separatists, as well as due to apprehensions of violence after the Friday prayers.

All routes leading to Lal Chowk have been sealed with concertina wires and security personnel have been deployed in strength to prevent any law and order problems, the official said.

He said while there was no curfew anywhere else in Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people under section 144 CrPc were in place throughout the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 84th consecutive day on Friday due to the separatists’ shutdown call.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained shut, while public transport remained off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days and have extended the strike till October 6, 2016.

As many as 82 persons, including two policemen, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest.